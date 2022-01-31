How To Dispose Of Rapid Antigen Tests & Surgical Masks Now That Schools Back

With school children returning to face-to-face learning this week, under a myriad of rules and regulations, it’s good to know what coloured bin to use when disposing of rapid antigen tests (RAT) and surgical masks.

Australia has witnessed an enormous demand for both face masks and at-home testing kits over the duration of the pandemic.

With frequent RAT screening across various industries including hospitals and health services, disability and aged care, construction, food supply and commercial cleaning, the self-testing kits have become not only a hot ticket item, but a disposable quandary.

Firstly, disposable face masks and surgical masks are not recyclable.

Once used, whether they can be used multiple times, or only once, put them in the rubbish bin, or if at home, place them into the general household bin.

For those (which should be all of us) who are ecologically mindful, cut the ear loops with scissors before putting in the rubbish bin to prevent entangling wildlife.

Secondly, used rapid antigen tests are considered contaminated and therefore cannot be recycled.

All components of the self-testing kit, including the swab, buffer tube and cassette (the part that shows your result) must all go in the general waste bin.

"Once used, the cassettes now contain a tiny amount of biological material. And any biological material — any human waste — is potentially infectious and, as such, can't be recycled under any circumstances," Dean Whiting, the CEO of Pathology Technology Australia told the ABC.

"The chances of it actually being infectious are incredibly low, but we can't take that chance in the recycling environment." - Dean Whiting

Furthermore, experts recommend that if you, or someone in your household tests positive for Covid, pour a drop of household bleach solution into the buffer tube with the swab, as well as the test, which will kill the bacteria.

It’s also advised that used kits are placed inside a sealed plastic bag before being placed into the garbage bin.

Finally, what can be recycled, is any external cardboard packaging, or paper instructions.

If you are an avid recycler, as many of us now are, the process of placing plastic inside more plastic and into the general waste, does not come without a considered pause.

However, this is one scenario where literally sealing any opportunity for bacteria and viruses to flourish is a no-brainier.

Environmental groups have thrown their support at this time behind the disposal of RATs, citing the importance for people to follow the rules and not recycle the tests.

"Once we can ensure the health and safety of the most vulnerable in our communities, that will be the time to take further action on the waste generated during the pandemic," Planet Ark said.

