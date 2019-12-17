How To Check In With Loved Ones Who Might Not Actually Be Ok This Christmas

The holiday period can be a particularly difficult time for many Australians where feelings of loneliness, isolation and grief can be common.

On top of all these feelings, the addition of financial and social pressures can create an isolating and unsafe combination.

The Hit Network spoke to Katherine Newton, CEO of the not-for-profit organisation R U OK? who explained just how difficult this time of year can be and how challenging it can be to also recognise if someone isn’t doing ok.

Sometimes it can be in the way someone says something, they might say they don’t feel as worthy as they used to or it could be the smallest change in behaviour, they just might not be turning up to things like they used to.

Ultimately, there is no definitive way to identify how someone might be truly feeling and this is why connecting with friends, family, colleagues and loved ones is so important.

To just say, ‘I am here, tell me what is going on.’

According to R U OK? a core part of suicide prevention is generating a feeling of connectedness and recognising that you are not alone.

“We can help prevent suicide if people feel more connected, so removing that sense of isolation and disconnection and helping people feel that greater sense of belonging,” Katherine explained.

To assist with this initiative, R U OK? have created a very doable four-step ‘Christmas Check-in List’ which encourages everyone to connect with colleagues, friends and loved ones who might be finding 2019 a particularly difficult holiday season.

The ask is simple:

Reflect on those in your world who have faced a challenging time in 2019 Add them to your Christmas Check-In list Connect with those on your list to let them know they’re not alone Remember, #Youcantalk about suicide, learn more here.

“We all expect the holiday season to be ‘jolly’, we are all supposed to be ‘happy’, we are all supposed to be ‘grateful’ but for some people that is just not the reality, that is just not life.”

Katherine continued to add that people need to be aware of what we define as ‘normal’ because it is not always what we think it is, because life isn’t perfect, it is bloody tough.

So, we asked Katherine if there was one thing she could say to the average Australian, what would it be?

She replied, “Life happens to all of us, let’s start normalising life’s downs as well as the ups.

“It is all very normal for us to go through challenges and it is something we can all do by looking out for those we simply care about. It’s about being human, it’s about having empathy and it is about being able to listen to the answer without judging.”

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), currently, there are 8.3 deaths by suicide in Australia each day.

Suicide rates for males and females differ considerably with males consistently accounting for approximately three-quarters of total suicide deaths.

We are all human, sometimes it is just a matter of stopping, looking at the people around us and starting a meaningful conversation.

Ourselves included.

Because sometimes it is not a matter of someone having a mental illness, it may just be that someone experiences a difficult moment in time, and they feel alone.

As a community, if we can recognise this and empathise with this feeling of isolation, we have the ability to change a life.

“Sometimes you need to scratch below the surface and people will share with you and they will be grateful to be given the time and the space to talk what it feels for them.”

If you or someone you know needs support or is considering suicide, call Lifeline (13 11 14), Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636) or 000 if a life is in immediate danger.

For more tips on who to add to your Christmas check-in list and how to get the conversation started, click here.

