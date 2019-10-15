How To Buy Tickets To See Disney’s Frozen The Musical!

Disney’s Frozen the Musical will be premiering in Sydney in July 2020, and tickets are about to go on sale!

When we first saw Frozen in cinemas, we experienced major chills over the emotional storyline, brilliant visuals, a soundtrack full of instant-classics, plenty of quality jokes and of course ELSA’S BRAID.

So when we heard Frozen had been transformed into a Broadway musical, our first thoughts were: when is it coming to Australia and how can we get tickets?

Well, the time has come to secure tickets to the premiere season with tickets going on sale next week!

Pre-sale will be available from 9am, Monday, October 21st for those who sign up to the waitlist at frozenthemusical.com.au before Sunday, October 20th.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale will also start at 9am, October 21st Monday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 25th and are available from www.frozenthemusical.com.au

For those looking for discounts and deals, Disney Theatrical Productions will be offering up best value tickets (from $49.50 plus Ticketmaster handling fee), and encourage you to look at mid-week evening performances and during school terms.

There are also group ticket deals for those in groups of 4, or for 12 and more.

The broadway musical comes from the same producers of Aladdin, The Lion King and Mary Poppins - so you know it’s going to be amazing!

Find out more information about tickets here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

An Insider Told Us Everything We Need To Know About Big Brother Coming Back

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.