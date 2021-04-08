How This Townsville Dad Started The City's First Wheelchair Rugby League Comp

Townsville man Zac Schumacher is definition of resilience.



At just 29 years of age, he's already served in the Australian Army before being medically discharged, and has been selected for rep teams on a state, and nationally scale.

After countless surgeries Zac now competes in sports in a wheelchair.

He is unstoppable though and has recently created Townsville's first Wheelchair Rugby League competition.

Zac spoke with Carley Whittington for #ThisIsTownsville to tell her all about the competition and how it's improved his mental health.

