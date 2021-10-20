How This Aussie Became A Luxury Personal Shopper For The Stars 

At just 27-years-old, Gab Waller has created a name for herself in the world of fashion, becoming the go-to girl for sourcing in-demand (and often sold out) luxury pieces.

Now, when we say ‘a name for herself’ in the industry, we’re talking stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber as clients she has personally shopped for!

Gab recently sat down with fellow Aussie entrepreneur Elle Ferguson on her podcast Sliding Doors with Elle Ferguson to share exactly how she built her business and landed herself a feature in Forbes.

Take a listen to her top tip for overcoming moments of doubt below:

