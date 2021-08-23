Girl group G-Nat!on absolutely stole the show last night on The Voice, getting all 4 superstar judges to turn around.

G-Nat!on's Emma joined SAFM's Bec, Cosi and Lehmo again this morning to discuss what it felt like to deliver a perfect audition.

G-Nat!on chose Rita Ora as their coach to help them continue the quest to bring about the renaissance of 'Girl Bands' to the music scene.

Missed the chat? Find out how they plan to bring back girl bands here:

