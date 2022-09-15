How The Tennis World Has Responded To Roger Federer’s Retirement

The tennis world has paid tribute to Roger Federer after the 41-year-old announced he would be hanging up the rack following the Laver Cup in London later this month.

Federer retiring wasn’t needed to understand the significant role he played in so many peoples’ lives, watching a brilliant athlete on the court and influencing their love for tennis.

See what was said in some of the tributes.

Rafael Nadal

As Nadal penned in the opening of his message to Federer, the pair were "friends" but undoubtedly each other's biggest "rivals".

The two met in over 40 occasions on the courts, and despite the relationship the two had built, were only doubles partners once back in 2015.

"It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

Billie-Jean King

The 12-time majors champion shared a photo of herself and Federer on Twitter, dubbing him the “champion’s champion”.

Wimbledon

Federer appeared at Wimbledon 22 times, winning the gentlemen’s singles title on eight occasions.

Back in. 1998, at 16 years old, Federer one the boys’ singles title and “the rest is history”.

“It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.”

Milos Raonic

The Canadian 2016 Wimbledon runner-up thanked Federer for his significant effect he had on the tennis world.

"Thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual.”

