Here’s How The ‘Pink Elephants’ Support Women Through Miscarriage, Pregnancy Loss & Beyond

You're not alone.

Today, the 15th October marks Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

This week, Ellie Angel spoke with Gabbi from The Pink Elephants; a support network which helps women through miscarriage, pregnancy and beyond.

Take a listen below to hear how the network uses their resources to offer support, especially when going through a traumatic experience in a particularly isolating year:

Find out more about The Pink Elephants here.

15 October 2020

