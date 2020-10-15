Here’s How The ‘Pink Elephants’ Support Women Through Miscarriage, Pregnancy Loss & Beyond

- National NewsHere’s How The ‘Pink Elephants’ Support Women Through Miscarriage, Pregnancy Loss & Beyond
You're not alone.
You're not alone.
Today, the 15th October marks Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
This week, Ellie Angel spoke with Gabbi from The Pink Elephants; a support network which helps women through miscarriage, pregnancy and beyond.
Take a listen below to hear how the network uses their resources to offer support, especially when going through a traumatic experience in a particularly isolating year:
Find out more about The Pink Elephants here.
