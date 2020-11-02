How The Melbourne Cup Was Saved From Cancellation This Year

It’s known as ‘the race that stops the nation’, but despite two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the Spanish Flu, the Melbourne Cup itself has never stopped.

But with strict COVID-19 safety precautions this year, there was a moment back in March where it looked like the Cup would be halted for the first time in 160 years.

In the latest episode of The Briefing, the show is joined by Emma Freedman and the Executive General Manager of Customer Experience at the Victoria Racing Club, Caroline Ralphsmith, to explain how the race was saved and just how different it will be in this bizarre pandemic.

Take a listen:

