How Not To Worry In Chaotic Times

2022 has been a year of change; during our first year post-pandemic, we've had a new monarch, a new prime minister. We've also had the threat of nuclear war, some pretty nasty cost-of-living increases and climate change lapping at our doorstep (for some of us, quite literally).

What should you do if you feel unsure about the future?

In today’s episode of the Briefing, we’re joined looking back to our chat with Brigid Delaney whose book Reasons Not To Worry - How to Be Stoic in Chaotic Times, came out earlier this year. Brigid explains what we can learn from stoics, philosophers who lived by a set of rules that helped them find solace and comfort in difficult times.

As we enter 2023, we talk about Stoicism and why worrying is simply a waste of time.

