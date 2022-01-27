How nbn™ Helped This Aussie Mum Sell Her Enviro-Friendly Beach-Wear To The World

During the past two years of a global pandemic we've seen a massive shift in the way businesses operate, function and interact with clients who now require online solutions.

With many small businesses now having to rely on a digital-first world, one of the most crucial elements for success is having reliable, fast, and secure broadband.

Kirsten O'Connell, Founder of The Rocks Push, an enviro-friendly beach-wear business revealed why her business depends on nbn broadband.

“Since starting my business ten years ago, we have seen steady, organic growth - especially in the last few years, and the nbn network has been critical to that. Our speedy and reliable nbn connection supported us in the pandemic to shift our focus to selling online rather than through our bricks and mortar retail partners.

“We depend on nbn broadband to efficiently operate many aspects of our business. Our fast internet connection has accelerated our global reach in our customer base and the suppliers we work with. It is critical that we can create content and push it out to our customers quickly, from uploading photography on our social channels and website, to sending patterns and prints digitally to manufacturers that help produce our swimwear and being able to pay suppliers securely and promptly."

The Rocks Push is built on eco-friendly solutions, which they say is another driving force for relying on nbn.

"The Rocks Push designs and makes mens and boys swimwear that is good for our planet. We make our swimwear in Australia using fabric made from recycled ocean and landfill waste including industrial plastic, salvaged fishing nets, recycled fabric scraps and even carpets.

“We are passionate about creating more sustainably swimwear that help clean up our oceans. We have big plans for The Rocks Push to continue to grow - that’s why we're passionate about finding and using digital solutions for our business that leave minimal impact on the environment.”

