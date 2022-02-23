How nbn Helped Aussie Children’s Band 'The Mik Maks' Reach A Global Audience

Children's band The Mik Maks may perform out of a garage in regional Victoria, but they’ve still been able to build a loyal following in Australia and around the world!

The band, comprised of Joel, his brother Al, daughter Ava, and ‘Drums’ the Panda, broadcasts educational children's shows and music via the internet to a global audience.

Joel says their nbn™ network connection has been instrumental in helping the band reach 'dizzying heights' in the past 18 months.

With a whopping 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube and just two per cent of those views coming from an Australian audience, it's no doubt that connectivity has been the key to the band’s incredible growth.

“We’ve been very active on YouTube for the past three years and we make content every week to service our fans,” says Joel.

“Mik Maks is very grassroots. We operate out of a garage in Geelong and our internet connection has enabled us to get to a worldwide audience.”

“The speed of everything allowed us to livestream# from our typically animated world, which no one else was really doing at the time – we could pop in and out of the stream depending on what the kids were asking for.”

For The Mik Maks, they say the possibilities opened up by access to the nbn™ network are just the beginning.

“We’d love to explore the concept of virtual reality entertainment,” says Joel, calling out a genre that’s forecasted to grow by more than 41 per cent by 2028.

“Imagine a live concert but you have the kids there, wearing goggles and us being able to interact with millions of them in real time!

“There’s so much more to do – we’re 10 years into the business now but online streaming has opened up so many doors for us.”

