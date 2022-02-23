How nbn Helped Aussie Children’s Band 'The Mik Maks' Reach A Global Audience

2.7 million subscribers on YouTube!

Article heading image for How nbn Helped Aussie Children’s Band 'The Mik Maks' Reach A Global Audience

The Mik Maks

Children's band The Mik Maks may perform out of a garage in regional Victoria, but they’ve still been able to build a loyal following in Australia and around the world! 

The band, comprised of Joel, his brother Al, daughter Ava, and ‘Drums’ the Panda, broadcasts educational children's shows and music via the internet to a global audience.

Joel says their nbn™ network connection has been instrumental in helping the band reach 'dizzying heights' in the past 18 months. 

With a whopping 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube and just two per cent of those views coming from an Australian audience, it's no doubt that connectivity has been the key to the band’s incredible growth.

“We’ve been very active on YouTube for the past three years and we make content every week to service our fans,” says Joel.

“Mik Maks is very grassroots. We operate out of a garage in Geelong and our internet connection has enabled us to get to a worldwide audience.”

“The speed of everything allowed us to livestream# from our typically animated world, which no one else was really doing at the time – we could pop in and out of the stream depending on what the kids were asking for.”

For The Mik Maks, they say the possibilities opened up by access to the nbn™ network are just the beginning.

“We’d love to explore the concept of virtual reality entertainment,” says Joel, calling out a genre that’s forecasted to grow by more than 41 per cent by 2028.

“Imagine a live concert but you have the kids there, wearing goggles and us being able to interact with millions of them in real time!

“There’s so much more to do – we’re 10 years into the business now but online streaming has opened up so many doors for us.”

Read more about The Mik Maks' nbn journey here

To make sure your plan suits your needs for your home or business, contact your preferred internet retailer to connect to an nbn™ powered plan, or to check if you are on the right wholesale speed internet plan to suit your needs.

nbn is very happy with the Mik Maks’ experience with the nbn™ network. The Mik Mak’s fixed-line internet plan is powered by a business nbn™ Traffic Class 4 (TC4) wholesale plan.  TC4 is primarily for general internet and standard data services designed to provide access to the following features:  multiple access technologies; asymmetrical wholesale download and upload speeds; and a ‘best efforts’ service. See here for further details: nbn-business-fact-sheet-tc4.pdf (nbnco.com.au)Of course, experiences may vary. Your experience, including the speeds actually achieved over the nbn™ network, depends on the nbn™ access network technology and configuration over which services are delivered to your premises, whether you are using the internet during the busy period, and some factors outside nbn’s control (like your equipment quality, software, broadband plan, signal reception and how your service provider designs its network). nbn is a provider of wholesale speeds to internet providers nbn™ wholesale speed tiers available to your internet provider vary depending on the access technology in your area.

 

23 February 2022

nbn
The Mik Maks
Listen Live!
nbn
The Mik Maks
nbn
The Mik Maks
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs