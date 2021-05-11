How Much Money Netflix Is Offering Influencers To Appear On ‘Byron Baes’ Reality Show

Talk of a new reality TV show set in NSW hotspot Byron Bay made headlines this month after locals asked Netflix to ditch the show altogether.

Byron Baes is set to follow the lives of select Aussie influencers living in the laid-back coastal town. But as you can imagine, many locals are against the creation of the show, believing that the ‘glamorous lives and drama’ the series promises to deliver goes against the town’s way of life.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin spoke with musician Billy Otto who spoke out against the show, suggesting Netflix create a series about the real stories of Byron instead.

Take a listen:

