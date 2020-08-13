How Much Are Bachelor Contestants Actually Paid?

We have seen a lot of Bachelor contestants keeping returning to Bachelor spin-off series, which makes me think that there must be some sort of incentive for them to keep coming back.

Either that or reality tv is as addictive to star on, as it is to watch.

The contestants that sign up can be locked away in the Bachie mansion for up to three months, which is a long time away from a paying job, and unfortunately 'finding love' doesn't pay the bills.

We wanted to find out what contestants are paid, and whether being a professional Bachelor contestant is actually lucrative.

As it turns out, it's not one set wage for everyone, it is different for every season and every personality that graces the screen.

Here's what they get paid:

Want more Bachie news? Catch up here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.