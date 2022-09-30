How Long Can They Bear It? Koalas At Risk Of Extinction

Australia’s most loved, iconic native animal, the Koala is officially at risk of becoming extinct, wildlife experts warn.

Federal Environment Minister, Sussan Ley, made the decision earlier this year to officially upgrade the conservation status of koalas in parts of eastern Australia from vulnerable to endangered.

The move came three decades after koala populations in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Queensland were first classified as vulnerable.

However, koala numbers have dropped dramatically in recent years, due to climate-driven weather events, land-clearing for urban development and disease.

So much so, that koala populations in Queensland and NSW have decreased by 50 per cent or more in the last two decades.

According to Central Queensland University’s koala ecologist Rolf Schlaglothc, "the biggest threat has always been and still is the loss and the fragmentation of habitat."

"We are still losing more habitat every year, and in some states its worse than others," he said.

Exact koala population figures remain vague due to the 2019-20 bushfires, however in 2001 it was estimated that there were roughly 184,748 koalas in Queensland, NSW and the ACT.

But by 2021 numbers had dropped to about 92,184.

Deborah Tabart from the Australian Koala Foundation has called on Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to implement a moratorium on critical habitats in NSW, Queensland and the ACT.

"Do I think the koala could leave this planet? Absolutely," Ms Tabart said. "Do I think that if we acted now and stopped cutting down the trees that they could recover? Yes I do."

Meantime, the latest State of the Environment Report has revealed that Australian biodiversity is decreasing while threatened species are on the rise.

The Science Briefing's, Dr Sophie Calabretto got the low-down from Cosmos Magazine journalist Matthew Agius about how animals and plants make it onto the threatened species list and why, in some cases, they receive little protection once they’re listed.

