PSA: There's A 'How I Met Your Father' Spin Off Coming & We Have The Cast List!

WELL, this is one spin-off series we absolutely did not see coming!

It has been over 7 years since the original TV sitcom series How I Met Your Mother ended and now, we finally get the ultimate revival which has been aptly named, How I Met Your Father.

And that's not the only good news, thanks to the legends at Hulu we also have our first look at what Barny Stinson would call a legend-ary cast lineup with THE Hilary Duff in the lead role!

SCREAMING.

Joining Hilary will be Francia Raísa as Valentina an aspiring stylist with an impulsive side who also just happens to be Sophie's best friend and roommate!

Chris Lowell as Jesse, a cynical romantic who wants to be a musician, but ends up driving Ubers to make ends meat.

Tien Tran is Ellen aka Jesse’s adoptive sister, who moves to the big apple after separating from her wife.

Suraj Sharma is Sid the optimistic bestie and roommates with the cynical Jesse.

Tom Ainsley as Charlie, a wealthy aspiring model who falls for Valentina and he follows her to New York City!

The story will see Duff’s character follow a very similar path where she re-tells her kids the story of how she met his father.

It will also follow her group of mischievous friends as they try to work out the kinks of life together in New York City.

This will be a 10 episode series only directed by non-other than the original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

While we might not have an official date or trailer yet, it's safe to say we simply cannot wait to see how this will all play out!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!