'How I Met Your Father' Memorialises Bob Saget

While tributes have been flowing for Bob Saget since his untimely passing on January 9th, most of the ones we’ve seen have referenced his time as Danny on Full House.

One part of Bob’s extensive career we felt was being overlooked was his tenure narrating How I Met Your Mother as the older version of Ted Mosby, a role he consistently played over the course of the show’s nine seasons/208 episodes.

With How I Met Your Father launching yesterday, we weren’t surprised to see they made a tribute to the late, great giant of American television.

Josh Radnor, who portrayed the younger version of Bob’s character, also posted a substantial tribute to the late actor, recalling the time spent and the love shared between the Ted's over the last two decades.

Bob’s equivalent in the spin-off is the older version of Sophie, this time voiced by Kim Cattrall, who recounts the titular story of how she met her son’s dad.

So far, the reviews for How I Met Your Father are pretty negative (to say the least), but we’re still excited to see where the show goes.

