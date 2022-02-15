'How I Met Your Father' Greenlit For Season 2

While the first season of How I Met Your Father has been met with an overwhelmingly mixed reception, Hulu has not been dissuaded.

The streamers (who typically distribute their content through Disney+ in Australia) have given the thumbs-up for a second season of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series.

In a surprise move, Hulu have doubled-down on the show, ordering twenty episodes for the next season; twice the length of HIMYF’s on-going debut.

“The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we’re thrilled to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a supersized second season,” said Jordan Helman, Hulu’s Head of Scripted Content.

Even though the show currently holds a 5.1/10 rating on IMDb (and 35% on Rotten Tomatoes), we feel safe in suggesting most of the negative responses are probably due to unrealistically high audience expectations, as well as the currently unfavourable perception of multi-cam comedies in 2022.

How I Met Your Father will be streaming on Disney+ in Australia from March 9th.

