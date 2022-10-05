How 'Hocus Pocus 2' Addresses The Original's BIGGEST Plot Hole

If you watched the original Hocus Pocus as frequently as we did, there’s a good chance you turned a blind eye to one of the film’s biggest plot holes: how did nobody else notice the witches?!

Yes, the Sandersons did put a spell on the adults of Salem in the original movie – but why didn’t any other kids (outside of the main cast) notice the sinister sisters?

Short answer: it turns out they did!

Are we getting an H2O: Just Add Water Reboot?! Find out what we know:

Hocus Pocus 2 introduces us to the character of Gilbert (Sam Richardson); a man who’s set up a magic shop in the Sanderson Sisters’ household.

While he initially claims to know people who saw the sisters ‘fly[ing] across the moon’ during their original revival, the film later reveals he was the one who spotted the terrible trio while he was trick-or-treating back in 1993!

It’s this sighting which encouraged him to pursue a career in the occult, which means he’s essentially glamourised a group of people who would’ve literally eaten him if given the opportunity.

Dark stuff, Disney… Dark stuff.

Catch the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2:

The new movie, which hit Disney+ last Friday, has already broken the streaming service’s domestic debut record - whether this means we can expect a Hocus Pocus 3 is another question… but we would love to see it!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: