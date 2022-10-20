How Does The Rock's Black Adam Movie Stack Up Against It's Competition?

Fifteen years ago it was announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would be playing the long-awaited role of Black Adam on the big screen.

Fast forward to 2022 and that day is upon us.

We're going to attempt to give you a spoiler-free rundown of this film and boy oh boy we're dodging those spoilers like a hurtling car thrown by a raging superhero.

From the get-go, it's obvious to fans and newbies alike that Black Adam is a wild ride. It's a very different story from anything we've seen before but still feels familiar.

The scale of this film is as big as... well The Rock, really.

Dwayne easily steps into his character and as the momentum builds in the story, we see that little smirk and signature sarcasm weaving it's way through.

We follow the story of Black Adam, his origin in the city of Kahndaq as he is bestowed with the powers of a god to only be imprisoned for 5,000 years. Upon his release we see the torment over his history as a hero, will he even be given a chance to choose the side of good or evil... or does he even have to choose?

When the film execs sat Dwayne down and asked him how many incredible fight scenes he wanted... his answer must have simply been 'yes', because there's a sh*t tonne.

Listening to feedback from the audience as the film finished at the Sydney premiere, many likened it to the iconic X-Men films - which can only be a good thing. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

It's evident that care and attention has been taken in the creation of this film to deliver to the fans exactly what they want. Big blow-ups, a decent yet different storyline and some great performances from the supporting cast including Noah Centino and Pierce Brosnan.

Do yourself a favour and stay for the post-credits scene - as always, this sets up what's to come in the DCU and it's going to be out of this world.

It may have taken 5,000 years to have the Black Adam story told, but it's been so worth the wait.

You can check out 'Black Adam' in cinemas now.

