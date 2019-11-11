How Does A Fire Start Just From The Weather? NSW RFS Gives Us The Answer

With Catastrophic fire danger in place, the Hit Network spoke with Anthony Clark from NSW RFS, highlighting the need to know details about what locals can expect.

We always hear the fire warnings when the weather gets hot, so we put forward the question... "How does a bush fire start just from the weather...?"

LISTEN BELOW

It’s Going To A Bad Day. It’s Going To Be A Very Dangerous Day”

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.