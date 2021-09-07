How Did 3YO AJ Elfalak Cope In Harsh Rural Conditions? An Expert Explains

Australia breathed a collective sigh of relief when three-year-old Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak was found in ‘good condition’ after being lost in rural New South Wales for three days.

However, there is a question many Aussies have been pondering; how did he do it? How did the little man manage to maneuver such difficult terrain and come out relatively unscathed?

We spoke with Bob Cooper, a survival expert who believes he could provide some insight.

Nick Barrett

7 September 2021

