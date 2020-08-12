How ‘BM Cosmetics’ Founder Turned Down $2 Million In Sugar Daddy Cash & Built A Beauty Empire

Just in case you didn't know, BM Cosmetics is Australia's first makeup brand for men and is used as an international beauty staple.

Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete spoke to BM Cosmetic's CEO & founder, Beau Mooi who revealed he actually turned down $2 million from his sugar daddy at the time and instead decided to build the company himself!

To find out why, take a listen to the full story below:

