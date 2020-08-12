- Entertainment NewsHow ‘BM Cosmetics’ Founder Turned Down $2 Million In Sugar Daddy Cash & Built A Beauty Empire
How ‘BM Cosmetics’ Founder Turned Down $2 Million In Sugar Daddy Cash & Built A Beauty Empire
Holy moly.
Just in case you didn't know, BM Cosmetics is Australia's first makeup brand for men and is used as an international beauty staple.
Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete spoke to BM Cosmetic's CEO & founder, Beau Mooi who revealed he actually turned down $2 million from his sugar daddy at the time and instead decided to build the company himself!
To find out why, take a listen to the full story below:
Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.