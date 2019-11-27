How Australians Are Throwing Away $1000s Every Year

 Shocking stats show the average household is wasting $1,026 of food annually - a massive 13 per cent of their total grocery buy.

The biggest wasters are Gen Z - that's young adults aged 18-23 who throw away $1,446 of food annually. Baby Boomers on the other hand, throwing out only $498 of their food

In terms of wasteful states - Victoria takes the cake - wasting 13.9% of food annually

We break it down for you in our daily news podcast, Talking Point:

