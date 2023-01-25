How Australian Open’s Hawk-Eye Camera Technology Delivers The Right Call Every Time

The Science Briefing

Article heading image for How Australian Open’s Hawk-Eye Camera Technology Delivers The Right Call Every Time

Getty Images

You know when you’re watching tennis on the TV and one of the players calls a challenge, saying ‘hey! That shot was in!' 

Then, an animation plays on your screen of a little virtual ball bouncing across a 3D court.  

If you’ve ever wondered how they spit out this replay so fast, it’s thanks to an incredibly precise technology called Hawk-eye. 

But how does this tech work exactly? And just how accurate is it? 

Dr Sophie Calabretto chats to Cosmos Magazine journalist Matthew Agius to find out and how Hawk-eye is even more sophisticated at this years Australian Open.

Listen now: 

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now. 

25 January 2023

The Science Briefing
Hawk eye technology
Australian Open
Cosmos Magazine
