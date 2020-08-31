How Accurate Is The Story of Betty Broderick In Dirty John?

Netflix's latest instalment of Dirty John introduces us to Betty and Dan Broderick and their tumultuous relationship breakdown which ended in a double murder.



The 8 part series on Netflix was based on the true events of their relationship, which depicted their first meeting all the way up until the final court case convicting Betty Broderick of the murders.

Dirty John: The Story of Betty Broderick, showcases violence, manipulation, harassment, and destruction. We watched as Betty was committed to a psychiatric facility, saw her marriage crumble, and destroy property that she no longer owned.



With any adaption based on true events, there are always embellishments made to the story and parts of the truth that aren't portrayed, so how accurate is the story in Dirty John?

We found out what was true and what we missed out on in the Netflix adaptation:

