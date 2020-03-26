This Is The App You NEED For Your Lockdown

Newcastle, you're about to cop some life changing news - do yourself a favour right now and download the app Houseparty - IT IS SO MUCH FUN!

Houseparty is a video chat app - it's basically Facetime on steroids where you can invite 7 of your friends into the same chat!

There's so many fun games to play with your friends like trivia & heads up!

With all the pubs and clubs being shut, what better way to have a wine with your besties?!

For those of you working from home, this is a stunning way to have your Friday night drinks!

Users receive a notification when their friends are online and available for a chat.

You can also gate crash your friend's chat, even if you're not friends with who they're talking too!

You can make so many new friends to keep you company during this crazy time in the world.

Get downloading Newy https://houseparty.com/ and thank us later ;)