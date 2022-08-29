'House of the Dragon' Renewed For Season 2

Well, that didn’t take long!

Just a week after making its debut on Binge, HBO have renewed House of the Dragon for a second season!

The current series, which is set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, came with a price tag of almost $30 MILLION AUD per episode (according to Variety), indicating HBO is more than a bit committed to keeping the franchise alive.

George R. R. Martin has expressed his interest in returning to oversee House of the Dragon Season 2, meaning it should be unlikely that we’ll witness an epic fall from grace (a la Game of Thrones’ final season).

What is unlikely, however, is that we’ll be seeing a cast list anytime soon: with the franchise’s penchant for brutal and unexpected deaths, we’re expecting HBO to keep those details closely guarded.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Binge!

