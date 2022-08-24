House Of The Dragon Actress Speaks Out About THAT Scene In Ep 1

It's the show the world has been waiting for and now the new Game Of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon has made quite the impact on audiences.

*WARNING - there are spoilers for episode one of the show beyond this point!!

In episode one, fans were taken aback by the scene in which King Viserys makes the decision to agree to a risky c-section as his wife is giving birth to his male heir after it's revealed that the baby is in the breach position.

He comforts his wife but doesn't explain what is happening... making the scene incredibly difficult for many to watch. Ultimately both the queen and son both die in childbirth.

The actress Siann Brooke who plays the role of the doomed queen has spoken out about shooting it, revealing it was actually more horrific than we realised.

She revealed to Variety, "It was a bloodbath. Behind that belly was a whole bag full of blood and fluid. When the incision was made, they would have to time it with pumping this blood out of the belly."

Siann's performance also took a physical toll on her, due to the amount of screaming, "I was definitely quite hoarse. My children couldn’t really hear me for the next 48 hours."

