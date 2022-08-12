'House Of Hammer' Trailer Sees Armie Hammer's Alleged Victims Detail Harrowing Experiences

The official trailer has dropped for House of Hammer, where Armie Hammer's alleged victims speak out against the former star.

We'll see two of Hammer’s exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, detailing their experiences with the actor, including screenshots and voice recordings sent by Hammer.

The docoseries will also see Armie's aunt, Casey Hammer, who says she will be revealing "the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

Now, here's the official synopsis:

Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption.

Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.

Check out the trailer here:

While we know it will be premiering in the US in September, we don't yet have a date or time for any Australian release. We'll keep you updated.

Everything We Know About The Dirty Dancing Sequel!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android