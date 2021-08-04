House Fire In Caravonica Is Being Treated As 'Suspicious'

Cairns police are looking into a suspicious fire which completely destroyed an abandoned Queenslander last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services attended the scene at around 9:35PM last night in Caravonica.

The emergency services arrived to find the two storey Queenslander style home in flames on the corner of Cairns Western Arterial and Stewarts roads.

No one was injured in the fire.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

Cairns Western Arterial Road had one lane closed off to allow Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to attend to the blaze.

A QPS spokesperson has said the fire is being treated as "suspicious" and that anyone with information should come forward.

"...Detectives are appealing for anyone with further information to contact police,” they said.

“Please quote reference QP2101416708."

This is the second fire in a month, with another abandoned Queenslander been set alight only weeks earlier.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.