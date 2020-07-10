Hot Couple Alert: It Looks Like Lily James & Chris Evans Are Dating!
Imagine the kids!
You know when two hot people get together and it just looks like it was meant to be? Well that's how I'm feeling rn over Lily James & Chris Evans.
Cinderalla mayyyyy just have found her Prince Charming (who doubles as Captain America) and we are here for it.
They were first spotted hanging out together on July 4 in London and now, they've been spotted getting cosy again. Two dates in one week looks PROMISING!
Want to know details?! Here's what the couple were spotted doing together:
