Hot Chip Boards Are The Party Snack You Need This Summer
Move over cheese boards, pavlova plates and pancake platters – we’ve found a delicious potato based snack to make all your friends happy.
Introducing Fry Boards, a collection of fried potato products accompanied by the perfect range of dipping sauces. And while Fry Boards is the American name for this platter, we’d prefer to go with the more Aussie name of Hot Chip Boards!
The original image that you might have seen circulating on social media was posted by Instagram user @thedelicious, and features the following forms of fries:
- Oven red fries and ketchup.
- Sweet potato fries and sriracha aioli
- Crinkle cut fries and queso and honey mustard
- Straight up fries and whipped guacamole
- Waffle fries and chill ranch
Image credit: @sodelicious
Here are some other inspiring ideas for your next collection of fried food.
Image credit: @blueribbonkitchen
Image credit: @aframe24
Image: @justwhatthekosherordered
Or try an all nuggets board:
Image credit: @foodninjaken
Obviously, enjoy in moderation.
