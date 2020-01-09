Hot Chip Boards Are The Party Snack You Need This Summer

Move over cheese boards, pavlova plates and pancake platters – we’ve found a delicious potato based snack to make all your friends happy.

Introducing Fry Boards, a collection of fried potato products accompanied by the perfect range of dipping sauces. And while Fry Boards is the American name for this platter, we’d prefer to go with the more Aussie name of Hot Chip Boards!

The original image that you might have seen circulating on social media was posted by Instagram user @thedelicious, and features the following forms of fries:

Oven red fries and ketchup.

Sweet potato fries and sriracha aioli

Crinkle cut fries and queso and honey mustard

Straight up fries and whipped guacamole

Waffle fries and chill ranch

Here are some other inspiring ideas for your next collection of fried food.

Or try an all nuggets board:



Image credit: @foodninjaken

Obviously, enjoy in moderation.

