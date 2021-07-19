HOT AF! Beauty And The Geek's Kiran Is The First To Get A Makeover!

If you didn't watch Beauty and the Geek last night, what were you doing?! Surely there's nothing more important than the first makeover of the season!

Kiran was the lucky lad to go from geek to chic and let's just say, it was jaw-dropping! For a bit of a background on Kiran, he's a 30-year-old law graduate working at a tech start-up. He admits to being a huge cinema buff and ad avid comic book reader.

Having lived all over the world, Kiran is a good communicator and is quite charming, but he's never been in a relationship.

Kiran ended up winning a "date" after the superhero challenge in Sunday night's episode, but the "date" ended up being a full makeover! He was given a haircut, was waxed, and got some new threads for a fresh look.

Now, are you ready to see this transformation? Here's another reminder of Kiran before:

Get ready for this! Here's Kiran after:

So uh, Kiran...how you doin'?

