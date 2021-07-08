Hospital Worker Entering A Contaminated Lift Potentially Creates New Covid Cluster

Western Australia Country Health Service is starting to clean up their act to ensure no new Covid outbreaks start.

It comes after news of a Covid breach on Monday July 5, in which a Geraldton hospital worker used the same lift that had been used seconds before to transfer a positive seafarer to Perth.

Covid-19 Hospital Breach:

The lift, unfortunately, had not been cleaned between both uses.

As a result of this negligence, around 50 patients and staff from the hospital had to be tested as casual contacts and isolate.

Doctor Helen Van Gessel from the WA Country Health Service said,

“It’s nothing like a real test to test our processes”.

As Covid may now be lurking, Gessel said it’s

“a good reminder to be really forensic in all part of the process we do”.

Gessel said this experience has allowed WA Health Service to pick up a flaw in the system and take it as an opportunity to make sure all lifts and sites are thoroughly looked after.

