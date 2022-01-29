Hospital Numbers Plateau As NSW Records 13,354 New Cases

NSW have recorded 13,354 new Covid infections and 49 Covid related deaths over the last reporting period.

There are currently 2,693 people in hospital with the virus and 186 of these people are in ICU.

The latest numbers reflect that the state’s hospitalisation rate is continuing to plateau.

Of the latest Covid numbers, 5,426 came from positive rapid antigen tests while another 7,928 came from positive PCR tests.

The number of Covid related deaths has decreased from 70 yesterday to 49 over the latest reporting period.

While yesterday’s death toll is significantly higher than today’s, the high number has been attributed to a delay in reporting deaths.

According to NSW Health deputy secretary Susan Pearce, hospital numbers are expected to drop by next week.

"They might not follow a lovely curve, and it may be a bit lumpy but we do expect that in the coming week we will start to see some declines," she said.

