Hop In And Go For A Spin With STEPS New Song 'Take Me For A Ride'

They brightened up our lives recently with their latest album 'What The Future Holds' and made our dreams come true by releasing a track with the iconic Michelle Visage and now STEPS are back with even more music.

Their new track 'Take Me For A Ride' is a different sound but definitely has the DNA of what truly makes a STEPS classic.

Their upcoming album 'What The Future Holds Part 2' will be out on September 10, you can pre-order it here!

