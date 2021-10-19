Search efforts for a 4-year-old girl missing north of Carnarvon are entering the fourth day.

Police and SES crews are continuing to comb the area that Cleo Smith went missing, they will be joined on Tuesday by the Homicide Squad and Forensic officers.

Homicide squad join search for missing 4-year-old

Seven News reporter Ben Downie says all police are refusing to rule out any possibilities

“One of those possibilities, perhaps the leading possibility at this stage is that Cleo could have been abducted. That’s why they’re searching through CCTV cameras in petrol stations in a massive radius, that’s why they’ve flown the best detectives up from Perth. They’re pulling out all the stops.”

Cleo Smith vanished from her family's tent at the Blowholes campsite on Saturday morning.

Her family discovered she was missing around 6 am, she was last seen in the family tent at 1.30 am that same morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

