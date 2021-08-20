Homicide Squad Detectives Investigating 11-Year-Old’s Mysterious Death in Dianella

Mystery surrounds the case

Article heading image for Homicide Squad Detectives Investigating 11-Year-Old’s Mysterious Death in Dianella

A quiet cul-de-sac in Dianella, Perth has been bustling with forensic officers, Friday morning after a child passed away yesterday afternoon. 

Paramedics were called to a property on Avery Avenue but were unable to save the child. Whilst the child had a medical condition the cause of death is still under investigation. 


Nine News Reporter Zarisha Bradley was at the scene.

“Details of her (or his) death still remain a mystery at this stage, but a very sad situation," she said.

The house has been blocked off with police tape whilst the investigation continues. There are several overflowing wheelie bins outside the house, as well as a skip bin and a basketball net. 

Hit News Team

20 August 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team 

Hit News Team

20 August 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

