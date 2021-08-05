Homicide Investigation Launched Following Suspected Teen Stabbing

An 18-year-old woman has died after attending a medical centre in the southern Perth suburb of Spearwood with a severe stab wound to her chest.

It was Tuesday afternoon at about 4:30 pm when a St John Ambulance rushed the young woman to Fiona Stanley Hospital for emergency surgery however she later died from her injuries.

Homicide squad officers attended a Galian Way home in Spearwood on Tuesday evening and an investigation remains ongoing.

A 17-year-old male is assisting investigators with their inquiries. No charges have been laid.

Neighbours said the pair were often seen together in school uniforms.

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, was returning from the Spearwood Chemist that evening when they noticed a lot of cars parked outside the home.

They thought the neighbours were having a party only to realise Wednesday morning, they were undercover police vehicles.

"I'm just shocked and thinking if I had heard something maybe something could have been done. It's so close you know, just two doors down," they said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au

