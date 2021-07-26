Homeless Death Rates Continue To Rise

A 38 year old mother of six who was sleeping rough on Perth’s streets, has become the latest homeless person to lose their life.

It comes after a new statistic revealed one or more homeless people passing away each week last year.

Western Australia Housing Crisis:

Nationals Housing spokesperson Steve Martin said,

“In a state and a city as prosperous as Perth, I think it’s an indictment on the McGowan Labor Government. They simply have taken their eyes of the homelessness issue in the past 4.5 years, and we are seeing the results of that”.

In the Perth Metro area, there is an estimated 500 people sleeping rough on the streets.

Martin said he wants to see the government acknowledge the crisis.

“I’d like the government to admit there is a crisis. Ive been calling on the housing minister John Carey to do so for some time. We simply haven’t had an acknowledgment from the McGowan Labor Government on the seriousness of this issue”, he said.

In light of this, a homeless facility replacing YHA Hostel is set to open in the CBD next month.

The Boorloo Bidee Mia facility will welcome up to 100 sleepers at 300 Wellington Street from August 1.

