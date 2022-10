Want to meet the Thunder Pilots?!





We will be Broadcasting Live from HomeWorld Thornton from 10am - 1pm on Sunday 16 October!

It's the Opening of the NEW HomeWorld Thornton - 50 brand new display homes from 13 builders.

We've got everything you need from Facepainters, Balloon Artists, a Kids Zone, Cookies & a $500 Lucky Prize!

There's more to explore at the NEW HomeWorld Thornton