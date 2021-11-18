Home Testing Kits Are Helping NSW Students Return To Class

Rapid Antigen Testing Kits will be rolled out for primary school students across New South Wales, providing a reduction in overall quarantine time.

Students state-wide have endured their fair share of cancelled classes, being forced into home isolation -new home testing kits are expected to greatly remove the closures.

Under NSW Health advice, students and teachers will only need to isolate for seven days after being exposed to COVID (on school grounds, close contact of student, etc.) pending they return negatives results the following week.

The kits will be used to reduce overall disruption that positive COVID cases have on student learning.

Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Sarah Mitchell said the tests will help students return to class sooner and receive their required on-site learning.

“Using RAHT, our pilot at Albury North Public School has shown that tests are effective in reducing the amount of time close contacts spend learning from home, with 38 students able to return to the classroom after seven days, instead of the standard 14 for unvaccinated close contacts,” Ms Mitchell said.

"We've secured hundreds of thousands of these RAHT kits, so as soon as we're notified of a positive case in a school community these tests will go out."

The aim is for the DIY tests to reduce the need for school closure amid potential outbreaks, following in the footsteps of Victoria.

