Home Quarantine Trials In NSW Could See International Travel Fast Tracked

For vaccinated Aussies!

Article heading image for Home Quarantine Trials In NSW Could See International Travel Fast Tracked

Home quarantine trials are set to begin in New South Wales and if they go well, resuming international travel in and out of Sydney could be fast-tracked to as early as November 1.

The news comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirms he is in talks with the NSW Government announcing his support to “accelerate” resuming international travel.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed yesterday he would like international travel to resume “as quickly as possible”. However, it will all depend on the success of the home quarantine trial for fully vaccinated people that could begin as soon as the end of October. 

Morrison said a home quarantine program could see vaccinated Australians granted their wish to return home, via Sydney, whilst “giving the option of international travel for vaccinated Australians.” 

Hit News Team

10 October 2021

Hit News Team

