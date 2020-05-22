‘Home & Away’ Cast Set To Return To Filming But COVID-19 Has Changed The Script
Filming resumes on Monday!
Channel 7
You may recall, back in March, production for Home and Away was halted due to social-distancing regulations.
Now, Sophie Dillman aka Ziggy has revealed filming will resume this Monday, however, changes have had to be made to the script to ensure the cast and crew are safe and healthy amidst the pandemic.
Take a listen:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.