Home Affairs Minister Announces Major Funding Against Extremist Violence

The Federal Government is offering a major boost to expand programs towards tackling terrorism.

The Federal Government is set to announce a $61m package to assist countering extremist violence.

It comes amid an alarming uptick of anti-government conspiracy theorists.

The funding will include a split of $24.5m to expanding intervention programs for regional areas - an extra $13.8m will go toward a national rehab program for extremists in custody.

“Australia is a peaceful, tolerant, and harmonious country, but we cannot be blind to the fact that there are those among us who seek to sow hate, fear, and discord,” Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said.

“Violent extremists may have a range of ideologies and motivations, but none of them are welcome in this country.”

Further funding will go into research, with an $8m boost for risk assessment and training, $10.7m in community grants to combat extremists and $4.7m for "strategic communication programs" in the event of an extremist takeover.

Minister Andrews said the support package would maintain an extended period of safety in the country, while establishing a more united nation.

“This government has zero tolerance for anyone threatening the peace and cohesion of our society by trying to use violence to achieve a political, religious, or ideological goal,” she said.

