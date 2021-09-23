Hold Your Notes Bellas Because Pitch Perfect Is Getting A Spin-Off Series

Attention Barden Bellas!

A Pitch Perfect spin-off series has just been announced and Adam Devine is expected to star as the headliner.

That’s right, it’s finally happening! This time, Adam Levine will be the star, reprising his role as everyone’s favourite frenemy Bumper Allen.

NBC Universal Television and Streaming Chairman of Entertainment Content Susan Rovner told Variety that they are buzzed to work with such a fantastic line up of stars.

“When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for superfans to enjoy, we jumped at it,” she said.

“And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise.”

The OG Pitch Perfect franchise focused on the college a cappella group The Barden Bellas and starred the always awesome Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Australia’s Rebel Wilson.

The group end up in an angsty rivalry with the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers, led by the one and only troublemaker himself, Bumper Allen.

For some reason, Devine wasn’t involved in the third film but to make up for lost time, we officially have confirmation that Devine is indeed involved in the upcoming series.

The series spin-off is supposed to be set a few years after we saw Bumper in the second film and will follow Bumper as he heads to Germany to pursue his music career after one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

Devine won’t be the only original Pitch Perfect alumni returning the franchise, with Max Handelman, Elizabeth Banks and the producer off all three Pitch Perfect films, Paul Brooks.

We don’t have a solid timeline on the series as of yet, but as soon as we hear the slightest hum of sweet a cappella harmonies, you will be first to know!

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

