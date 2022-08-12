Hold The Phone, Snoop Dogg Is Now A Vampire Hunter

It seems as though the one and only Snoop Dogg has a new job... he's a vampire hunter!

That is in his new Netflix movie of course.

Snoop appears in the new film alongside Jamie Foxx called 'Day Shift' where the pair hunt vamps and collect cash in return.

Hear more about this movie and HEAPS of other TV shows to stream in our podcast below!

We love this!

Day Shift is now streaming on Netflix.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: