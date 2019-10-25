Hold The Phone, Lizzo Just Dropped A Collab With Ariana Grande!

It seems as though Lizzo and Ariana Grande are hell bent on taking over the world as the pair have joined forces to release a new collab together!

Lizzo has had her fans up and dancing for years and now the rest of the world has caught on that her music is lit AF! In particular her track 'Good As Hell'... but now it's been given a spray of something amazing, featuring Ariana Grande!

