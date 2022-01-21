HOLD THE LINE: Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Are Dating?!

Holy cats, we can’t believe what we’re hearing!

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are dating, if a report by Entertainment Tonight is anything to go by.

A source told the publication “Anna and Bill have been dating for a while. They really like each other and share the same sense of humour… They’re both very happy in the relationship and it shows.”

“They have a natural connection."

We're just hoping Anna's enjoying her time with Bill more than her time filming Twilight:

The funny couple have been together for “over a year”, according to People Magazine, and have used the pandemic as an excuse to keep it hush-hush.

Co-starring in Disney+’s 2019 Christmas flick Noelle, the chemistry between the two was palpable… even if they were playing siblings (take that as you will).

The relationship between the 36-year-old Pitch Perfect star and the 43-year-old comedian isn’t one we expected to hear about, but we’d be lying if we said they don’t come across like the perfect pairing.

